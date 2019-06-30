|
April 17, 1936 - June 25, 2019
Elisa L. Flores went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on June 25, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born in Bergs Mill, TX on April 17, 1936 to Isidra and Celestino Limon, who predeceased her. Also preceding her in death were her husband of 54 years, Delfino G. Flores Jr. and her son, Ernest L Flores Sr. She is survived by six daughters, Mary Alice (Edward) Contreras, Gloria Ann (Rene) Aguilar, Margie (Fernando) Del Bosque, Emma (Richard) Mejia, Nancy (Frank) Casias, Judy (Daniel) Flores, two brothers, Lorenzo and Celestino Limon Jr., numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great- great-grandchildren and her beloved dog Gizmo. Elisa was a hairdresser and owned The Blue Crystal beauty shop until her husband's health declined. She was a die-hard San Antonio Spurs fan, Dallas Cowboys fan, and enjoyed trips to Kickapoo. She was the foundation of her family and will be truly missed.
Visitation: Friday, July 5th at 5pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, Rosary at 7pm
Mass of Resurrection: Saturday, July 6th at 10am at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will follow at First Memorial Park
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019