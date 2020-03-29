San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for ELISABETH JANK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELISABETH HELEN JANK


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELISABETH HELEN JANK Obituary

Elisabeth Helen Jank, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born in San Antonio to Werner & Katie Juenke. She graduated from Our Lady of the Lake College. She loved her life with her husband Paul and she always had that classic smile on her face. She enjoyed baking, sewing and gardening to occupy her day.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Liz is survived by her husband of 36 years, Paul Jank; 4 children, Lisa Gerloff & husband Darren, Brett Ramsey, Craig Ramsey, Steve Ramsey & wife Cathy; 5 step children; known as "Omie" to her 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; her sister, Doris Doebbler & husband Tom; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.

There will be a Celebration of Life for her once the pandemic is over.

Due to the Declaration on March 19, 2020 barring gatherings larger than 10 people, all funeral services will remain private for the foreseeable future.

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELISABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now