Elisabeth Helen Jank, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.
She was born in San Antonio to Werner & Katie Juenke. She graduated from Our Lady of the Lake College. She loved her life with her husband Paul and she always had that classic smile on her face. She enjoyed baking, sewing and gardening to occupy her day.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Liz is survived by her husband of 36 years, Paul Jank; 4 children, Lisa Gerloff & husband Darren, Brett Ramsey, Craig Ramsey, Steve Ramsey & wife Cathy; 5 step children; known as "Omie" to her 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; her sister, Doris Doebbler & husband Tom; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.
There will be a Celebration of Life for her once the pandemic is over.
Due to the Declaration on March 19, 2020 barring gatherings larger than 10 people, all funeral services will remain private for the foreseeable future.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020