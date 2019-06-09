Home

Elise Casanova Obituary
December 6, 1932 - May 28, 2019
Elise Casanova, 86, of San Antonio, went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2019. She was born to the late Cruz and Sofia Vargas on December 6, 1932, in San Antonio. Elise was a member of the Alter Society, and a Eucharistic Minister at the Baptist Hospital for 33 years. She taught at Sacred Heart and St. Agnes kindergarten for 33 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Masters, Emilie Larralde and husband Larry, Judy Jasso and husband Tony, 7 grand- children; Amanda, Chris, Julie and husband Ralph, Marshall, Leigh and husband Brandyn, Darlene and husband Edwin, Sabrina, and Erica; 4 great- grand children: Lilly, Griffin, Logan and Rafael; 1 brother, Edmundo Vargas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Presentation Sisters, 8931 Callaghan, San Antonio, TX 78230.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 6-8 PM, at Mission Park North 3401 Cherry Ridge, with the Rosary recited at 7 PM. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church 700 Dewhurst, San Antonio TX 78213, followed by interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on June 9, 2019
