May 30, 1935 - May 11, 2019
Eliseo Jesus Luna, Sr., 83, went to be with the Lord on May 11, 2019. The son of Alejandro and San Juana Luna was born May 30, 1935 in Laredo, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Alma Iris Luna, sisters Sylvia Marin and Maria Guajardo, and brother Alejandro Luna. Eliseo is survived by wife of 53 years, Josefa H. Luna; children, Eliseo Jesus Luna, Jr. (Irma), Mirta Luna-Zelaya (Gonzalo), and Eugenio R. Luna; sister, Norma Rodriguez (Jimmy); 10 grandchildren Eliseo Luna, III (Maria), Zachry Luna, Ariel Luna, Kevin Luna, Jimmy Christopher Luna, Maira Zelaya (Glendin), Kelsi Sanchez (Elmer), Eugenio Luna, II (Ashlyn), Joshua Luna and Cameron Luna; 4 great-grandchildren Justin Aguilar, Jonathan Aguilar, Liam Luna, and Livia Luna. Eliseo will also be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery 2. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on May 14, 2019