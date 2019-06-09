|
|
February 8, 1949 - June 5, 2019
Elizabeth A. (Stewart) Henderson entered into eternal rest, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 70. She was born on February 8, 1949 in Austin, TX to Dr. George E. Stewart, Jr. and Eloise (Moss) Stewart. She was awarded The Most Outstanding Teen-age Girl of 1966 in Bexar County. Liz graduated from Douglas MacArthur High School, class of 1967. She graduated from Baylor University, class of 1971, earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and is a licensed Register Nurse for 47 years. Liz was preceded in death by her parents; brother, George E. Stewart, III; step-mother, Carolyn Stewart; and step-brother, Tommy Lee (Penny). She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Hardy Henderson; sons, Scott Henderson (Tawnya) and Todd Henderson (Frances); grand daughters, Riley Henderson and Marie Henderson; sister-in-law, Pat Henderson; step-sister, Candy Obermiller (Terry); aunt, Doris Spell; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, church family, and many friends. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday June 10, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home.
Funeral Service
Tuesday, June 11, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Colonial Funeral Home
Universal City, TX
Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Central Christian Church, www.cccsa.org. Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonial universal.com
Published in Express-News on June 9, 2019