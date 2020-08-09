1/1
Elizabeth Aline (Lucas) Ruth
Elizabeth Aline (Lucas) Ruth passed away on August 4, 2020. Elizabeth was born in Karnes County on December 20, 1929 to Claud and Hulda (Waskow) Lucas. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Smith and Sharon Davis, 3 grandchildren, Jennifer Smith, Robby Walker, and Shelley Headlee, and 5 great grandchildren. Elizabeth will be remembered for her passion for genealogy. She not only traced multiple branches of her family tree back for generations; she was instrumental to others for their research. The family would like to thank Windcrest Nursing & Rehabilitation and Heart to Heart Hospice for their care of Elizabeth.

Graveside Services will be held at 9am Monday, August 10 at Mission Burial Park South.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
