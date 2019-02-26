|
|
August 22, 1935 - February 24, 2019
Elizabeth Ann Kondoff age 83 of San Antonio went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 24, 2019.
She was born August 22, 1935 in San Antonio to William and Anna Ruth Collett.
She was a 1952 graduate of Brackenridge High School.
Ann and her husband, Buddy are founding members of St. Matthew's Catholic Church and was active in many ministries there. She chaired the annual Assumption Seminary Wild Game Dinner.
She was a member of the San Antonio Conservation Society and also chaired a booth at NIOSA. While raising their children, Ann and Buddy spent many family summers at Balboa Courts in Rockport and Camp Riverview on the Frio River. She was a longtime Secretary at Antonian High School. Ann and Buddy owned Broadway Locker from 1983 to 1989; after which they retired to live in Rockport where she was the Assistant to the Pastor, Monsignor Louis Kihneman at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. While there she was active in the ACTS Community and Columbian Ladies.
Ann was a survivor having conquered breast cancer in 1985. She loved people, volunteering, the great outdoors, traveling with family and friends, fishing and gambling.
Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend; she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Jane Spivey and her brother, Bobby Collett.
Ann is survived by her husband of 62 years, Roger Buddy Kondoff; her children, Keith Kondoff and wife, Eileen, Karen Brietzke, Kevin Kondoff and his wife, Donna; grandchildren, Cody Brietzke, Kyle Kondoff, Karissa Green, Kelsey Kondoff; great grandchildren, Trinity Faith Green and Judah Green; siblings, Bill Collett, Sue Flanagan, Sandra Collett, Sylvia Kyle and Nancy Yarbrough; numerous nieces and nephews.
Her family wishes to especially thank her caregivers, Leticia Home Care and staff as well as Candie at Kindred Hospice; they were all so compassionate and caring.
SERVICES
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Rosary will begin at 10:00 A.M. followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 10703 Wurzbach Road.
A Reception will follow at the Colonies House, 3511 Colony Drive. Interment will follow for family members at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cody Brietzke, Josh Green, Kyle Kondoff, George Kondoff, Wayne Kondoff and Todd Yarbrough. Honorary Pallbearers are Greg Kondoff and Ron Kondoff.
In lieu of flowers, Ann's family requests memorial contributions be made to Kindred Hospice ~ www.kindredhealthcare.com or the San Antonio Office ~ www.alz.org/sanantonio.
You may sign the
online guestbook at www.missionparks.com. Arrangements with:
Published in Express-News on Feb. 26, 2019