Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH MUNRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH ANN MUNRO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH ANN MUNRO Obituary

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Elizabeth Ann Munro passed on April 4, 2020 at the age of 70, due to complications from cancer.

Elizabeth was born on August 25, 1949 in San Antonio, Texas to George and Dorothy Wissmann. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents and husband Edward Munro.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Shelley Salazar (Henry), Lisa Compton (Chris); brothers, Bill Wissmann, Robert Wissmann, David Wissmann (Pam); sisters, Patricia Roberts (Michael), Susie Harper (Forby), Ginny Carey (Rick), Linda Johnson, Blanche Wissmann; grandsons, Noah Salazar, Christopher Compton and numerous nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Wayland Baptist University and retired from City Public Service after 35 years in Customer Service. She enjoyed reading, collecting dolls and books, watching Hallmark movies, and playing Triple Yahtzee and Harvest Solitaire. Her kind and generous spirit will be sorely missed.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -