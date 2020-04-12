|
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Elizabeth Ann Munro passed on April 4, 2020 at the age of 70, due to complications from cancer.
Elizabeth was born on August 25, 1949 in San Antonio, Texas to George and Dorothy Wissmann. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents and husband Edward Munro.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Shelley Salazar (Henry), Lisa Compton (Chris); brothers, Bill Wissmann, Robert Wissmann, David Wissmann (Pam); sisters, Patricia Roberts (Michael), Susie Harper (Forby), Ginny Carey (Rick), Linda Johnson, Blanche Wissmann; grandsons, Noah Salazar, Christopher Compton and numerous nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Wayland Baptist University and retired from City Public Service after 35 years in Customer Service. She enjoyed reading, collecting dolls and books, watching Hallmark movies, and playing Triple Yahtzee and Harvest Solitaire. Her kind and generous spirit will be sorely missed.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020