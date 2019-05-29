Home

ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Elizabeth Alfaro
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
Rosary
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
Elizabeth Anne Alfaro Obituary
MAY 26, 2019
Ms. Betsy Alfaro, age 59 of Park Ridge, Illinois passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in San Antonio, Texas. Betsy is survived by her parents, Jesus and Isabel Alfaro; brothers, Albert (Lucy), Michael (Teresa), Charlie (Elizabeth); numerous nieces, nephews and a host of loving friends. Betsy will be remembered for her faithful devotion to her family, her generosity and loyalty to her friends and colleagues, but most of all for her hilarious sense of humor which filled every conversation with good cheer. The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to Barb Ritzke, Betsy's caregiver and dearest friend.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday, May 29, at 5:00 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. at the Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday, May 30, at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment will follow in San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery # 2.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Betsy's name to Rush University or to MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Condolences may be sent to the Alfaro family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.
com
Published in Express-News on May 29, 2019
