February 13, 1955 - April 21, 2019

Elizabeth Anne "Liz" Shively of San Antonio passed away peacefully at home on April 21, 2019, two months after her 64th birthday. She was surrounded by her friends, family, and canine companions.



Born in Harrisburg, PA, she graduated from E. Stroudsburg State College Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Physical Education. Her involvement in the Vista Program, a Ministry of the Catholic Church to San Antonio's Southside students, brought her to San Antonio where she began her career as a teacher. An encounter with a physical therapist showed her how she wanted to make her life's contribution. She earned her Physical Therapy Master's degree from the UT Health Science Center in San Antonio.



She added a Massage Therapy license to her credentials to better inform her physical therapy work. A dedicated Inpatient Rehabilitation Clinician, she worked ceaseless extra hours throughout her helping career, often hearing from former patients who thanked her for teaching them to walk again.



She was passionate about Golden Retrievers and spent years training and earning titles with her beloved Morgan and Faith. She and her wife Carlynn and their dogs traveled from San Antonio to Alaska and Newfoundland and everywhere in between in their camper van, stopping daily to walk and hike. She continued this healthy lifestyle throughout her life, which gave her the strength to fight her final illness, walking two or three miles a day until several days before she entered hospice care.



She touched many lives and will never be forgotten, especially by her wife, Carlynn Ricks; her brother, Ted Shively of Michigan; her sister, Missy Shively and spouse, Janice Rhodes of Pennsylvania; her brother-in law, Gary Ricks and his significant other, Angie Watkins; as well as her long time and faithful friend, Jeanne Strauss; and many other friends, neighbors, and acquaintances.



A truly remarkable person with a gentle manner and pure heart, she made the world a better place. Everyone who knew her loved her.



In lieu of flowers, Liz would most appreciate donations to the Golden Retriever Foundation, the research arm of the Golden Retriever Club of America

enretrieverfoundation.org/.



