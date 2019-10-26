|
Elizabeth Anne Seale Woolsey, born March 5, 1929 in Gonzales, Texas, died on October 22, 2019 at the age of 90. Preceding her in death were her parents Stephen Wiley Seale and Gladys Flamson Seale, step-mother Gertrude McDaniel Seale, and husband Harry Franklin Woolsey. Survivors include daughter Mary Anne Barber and husband Ken, daughter Catherine Stradley and husband Mark; grandchildren Richard Barber and wife Lisa, Catherine Fullen and husband Corey, Stephen Hulme and wife Katie, Christopher Hulme and wife Frances, and Michael Stradley. Great-grandchildren include Beau, Luke, Charlotte, Eli, Emma, Louisa and Silas. Also surviving her is her brother Stephen Wiley Seale, Jr. and wife Iris. Gongie, as everyone called her, was an active member of the Floresville Methodist Church, a Red Bird volunteer, and past president of the Floresville Musical Club. She was a long-time active member of AHUMC participating in Joy Singers, Prayer Shawl Ministry, Kum Doublers, Loving Service Circle and volunteering as a receptionist and music librarian. Services will be held at 11am on Monday, October 28th at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church Sanctuary. Donations may be made to Alamo Heights United Methodist Church 825 E. Basse Rd. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Oct. 26, 2019