Elizabeth B. Janicke passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack. Betty, as she was lovingly known, was born and raised in San Antonio, TX. Betty and her husband Jack were active in the Coker United Methodist Church. Betty worked her entire life while raising two sons, and was the primary caregiver for her mother and her husband in his later years of illness.She is survived by her sons, Jack Jr. and his wife Tracy, and Frank and partner Sylvia and grandchildren, Keith, Kyndra, Michelle, and Dallas.A Private Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am on, Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral Home located at 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, TX 78218.In lieu of flowers we suggest a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation in her memory.


Published in Express-News on May 3, 2020.
