Elizabeth Bormet, born May 8, 1966 in San Diego, CA passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 in San Antonio, TX.

Raised in the Pacific Northwest, she moved to Texas after her marriage to her husband, Roman. A long-time employee of Hick's CarpetOne, she was passionate about Interior Design. A devoted mother to her two children, Elizabeth's greatest joy was watching them play the sports they loved and devoting herself to her family's happiness. Her parents, John and Shirley Rademacher preceded her in death.

She is survived by Roman Bormet; her son, Cade (21); her daughter, Breck (17); her siblings Brett Rademacher (Spokane, WA), Guy Rademacher (Bothell, WA), Kristin Engdahl (Virginia Beach, VA) and 13 nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service was held October 27, 2020 at Community Bible Church. She will be interred in Spokane, WA.

