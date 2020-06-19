Elizabeth E. "Liz" Browning
1940 - 2020
Elizabeth "Liz" E. Browning, 79, passed away on June 11, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on December 26, 1940. She grew up in Ingram, Texas, where Liz fell in love with her high school sweetheart, James "Jim" Browning. Liz and Jim got married shortly after graduating high school, and began to start a family at their first home on Den Road in San Antonio, Texas. Soon came her two children, James M. Browning and Lisa D. Browning. Liz worked fun, little part-time jobs that contributed to many friendships, and also helped provide for the family. In 1975, the Browning family packed up their belongings and moved to their new, more spacious home on Round Table in Camelot I in San Antonio, Texas, where the family made countless memories for over 45 years. Mr. and Mrs. Browning would have been married for 60 years in December 2020. Liz was preceded in death by her son, James M. Browning, and she passed away alongside her husband, Jim Browning, and her daughter, Lisa D. Browning Theroux. Liz is survived by her son-in-law, Richard Theroux, and her granddaughters, Grace and Adeline Theroux, all of Christoval, Texas.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Holy Cross Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Funeral Caring USA in San Antonio, Texas.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 19, 2020.
