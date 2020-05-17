ELIZABETH GRESSER-ADAMCIK
Elizabeth Gresser-Adamcik (Betty Adamcik) passed away on May 9, 2020.Born in Cold Spring, MN, to Norbert and Anna Gresser. She is survived by husband, Tony Adamcik, daughters, Sandy Durke, Diane Perkins, and son, Richard Meyer. She had fourteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Betty called many places home during her lifetime, including Minnesota, California, Texas, Mississippi, Germany, Hawaii, Holland, Colorado, Utah, and Florida. She always returned to San Antonio, TX, and made it her final home. She received a BAAS from Texas State University at San Marcos, TX, through night school and working during the day. She worked for Civil Service at Fort Sam Houston and Randolph AFB but also worked in Holland and Denver in the Civil Service Comptroller Division. Later she had a small Accounting Service.A Rosary Service and Funeral Mass will be held at at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church (OLPH) in Selma, TX, on Thursday, May 21, 2020 with the Rosary at 9:30 and Mass at 10 AM.Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Research Center or The OLPH Church Building Fund.


Published in Express-News on May 17, 2020.
