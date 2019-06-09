June 5th, 1927 - June 6th, 2019

Betty Hans, age 92, passed away on Thursday, June 6th in San Antonio. She was born to Josiah Seth and Anna Lange Stafford in San Antonio, Texas. She graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans in 1948 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. She married Lawrence, the love of her life, on January 27th, 1957. Her high school yearbook quote was to "have a happy and successful life", which she fulfilled. Betty's family was the priority in her life, especially cooking Monday night suppers for her grandchildren. She was the best mom and grandmother you could ever ask for. She was involved with numerous organizations including: The Assistance League where she received a Volunteer of the Year Award, Holly Garden Club (President), Gardenia and Musical Club of San Antonio, Le Club, Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority, and the Lamplighters Dance Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Edward Hans. Betty is survived by her daughters, Janet Heydenreich, Ellen Schuler, Sarah Hans; grandchildren, Kate Monroe (William), Lauren Heydenreich, Julia Heydenreich, Chris Schuler, Caroline Renaudin (Chris), Robert Schuler; great grandchildren, Molly Monroe and George Monroe. The family will receive friends at 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 10th, at Porter Loring McCullough.



ROSARY

MONDAY, JUNE 10TH 2019

7:30 P.M.

CHAPEL AT PORTER LORING



CELEBRATION OF LIFE

TUESDAY, JUNE 11TH 2019

10 A.M.

CHAPEL AT PORTER LORING



RECEPTION TO FOLLOW



The Rev. Richard Aguilar will officiate. Interment to take place at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery June 24th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Assistance League of San Antonio at https://www.assistanceleague

.org/san-antonio/donate/.



You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com





Arrangements with Published in Express-News on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary