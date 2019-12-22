|
Elizabeth Hinojosa Dorn was called to heaven on December 18, 2019, at the young age of 75 after an 18-month battle with cancer, born in San Antonio to Jesse T. Hinojosa and Beatrice De La Garza. She attended Robert E. Lee high school and enjoyed her years in the band playing the flute. She continued her education at UT of Austin and later entered the banking world, where she developed lifelong friendships that would follow her for the rest of her life. Growing up in a baseball family, she enjoyed playing catcher and third baseman for Jesse's Angels. Her most rewarding career was being a caregiver to others, and especially to her four children and 11 grandchildren, they were the light of her life. She had a gift for cooking and entertaining and making everyone feel special. She enjoyed life to the fullest.
Always a mother, second-mom and best friend to many; mentoring, encouraging, challenging, loving, and caring for all. Everyone's needs came before her own. Everyone that knew her knew what you got was genuine.
She was the bright beaming light in any room, with her warm and sincere smile and hugs, big bright blue eyes, amazing energy, lively and witty personality, and full of class and sass. She lead the parties with her singing and dancing. She was an amazing beautiful soul and a gift to all who met her. She was a great example of laughing at life's challenges, never giving up through hard work and determination.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Donald Dorn. She is survived by her loving children, Joseph Macky (Leslie), Todd Wayne, Elliot Donavan (Amanda) and, Jene' Miller (Timothy). Her most prized possession was being Nonny to her grandchildren; Presley, Tommy & Taylor Miller, Alexandra, Natalie, Carly, Mackenzie, Dakota & Georgia Dorn, Sacramento & Jessie-Michelle Dorn, and David Satelo Dorn. She is also survived by her sister, Alice Ball and brother Jesse Hinojosa, jr. and nieces Danette Scheffler, Vanessa Ehring, and nephew Brian Hinojosa.
Elizabeth was the proud matriarch of her family and loved them all very much. Family meant everything to her, and she will be greatly missed. Her children and grandchildren feel so blessed to have had her in their lives.
Her family is thankful for all her dear friends support and love and especially Dr. Lon Smith and his staff at the START center for being so gracious and dedicated to our mother up until her passing.
Please join her family in celebrating her life (to its fullest) by remembering her wishes, "When I die, I don't want all that morbid sadness and everyone in black. I want everyone to be happy, partying and loud music" Please help us grant her wishes and celebrate her life with bright colors and loud trumpets.
We lost a friend on earth but gained an amazing angel in heaven; when you look into the heavens, she'll be the bright shining star.
Shine bright Momma, Auntie, Nonny, Liz, Lizzy, Lizard, Mom
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
ROSARY
FRIDAY,
DECEMBER 27, 2019
7:00 PM
PORTER LORING
NORTH CHAPEL
2102 NORTH LOOP
1604 EAST
CELEBRATION OF LIFE
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2019 9:30 AM
ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CATHOLIC CHURCH
4201 DE ZAVALA RD
Father Tony will officiate. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi-Marian. Pallbearers will be Presley Miller, Thomas Miller, Sacramento Dorn, Garrett Scheffler, Grant Scheffler, and Brian Hinojosa. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
