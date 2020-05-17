Elizabeth (Betty) Hottell passed away peacefully Saturday May 2nd in San Antonio surrounded by family. Betty was born July 10, 1942 in Huntington, WV, she is preceded in death by her father and mother Carl and Gertrude Jenson. Betty is survived by her husband Max, Children Craig (Kathrine) Hottell, Cindy (Ronald) Ohlson, Karen (Joe) Donnellan, Grandchildren Christopher Hottell, Briana Hottell, Tracy (Eddie) Kesisian, Jamie (Jeremy) Nuckols, Great Grandchildren Major Hottell, Jazz Kesisian, and Jett Kesisian.
Published in Express-News on May 17, 2020.