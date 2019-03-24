Home

Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 226-7201
Elizabeth Blancarte
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeraria del Angel Roy Akers
515 N. Main Ave.
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeraria del Angel Roy Akers
515 N. Main Ave.
Committal
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd.
Elizabeth Jane Blancarte


Elizabeth Jane Blancarte Obituary
08/24/1954 - 03/14/2019
Elizabeth Jane Blancarte passed away on March 14, 2019 at the age of 64. She was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas on August 24, 1954 to her mother, Refugia Blancarte, and her father, the late Luis Blancarte Jr.
She is preceded in death by her father, Luis, and left to cherish her memory is her mother, Refugia; her brother, Luis Blancarte III (Mary); her nieces, Genevieve and Gabriela; her nephews, Luis IV (Heidi), Larry, and Luke; her grandnieces, Holly and Lily; and her grandnephews, Logan and Hunter.
Elizabeth honorably served the United States Navy for 4 years before serving over 40 in Civil Service. She earned her Bachelor's Degree at SWTSU, and she was known in her family as a "die hard Cowboys fan".
The family will receive friends at Funeraria del Angel Roy Akers, 515 N. Main Ave. 78205, on Wednesday, March 27 at 9:00 AM, with a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 AM. A procession will depart the funeral home at 12:30 PM and arrive at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery - 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd. - for a Committal Service and Military Honors at 1:00 PM.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 24, 2019
