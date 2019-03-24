|
July 15, 1931 - March 21, 2019
Elizabeth Jean Copeland Rowland passed on to God on March 21, 2019. Born July 15, 1931 and raised in Bryan-College Station, Texas, she always thought of herself as an honorary Texas Aggie. The eldest of three daughters of Orlin, a decorated dairyman, and Bertie, an avid bridge player, Betty Jean (as she was known) spent her youth as a competitive swimmer and cheerleader. Beautiful and charismatic, Betty Jean was the life of every party. She loved to dance, drink champagne and red wine and talk, talk, talk. Famous for quizzing total strangers about their lives, Betty made everyone so comfortable they shared their secrets with her. At 21, she married Dick Rowland, an Army officer and truly reveled in her role as military wife. After postings overseas and stateside, they finally settled in Kaneohe, Hawaii where she taught water exercise and made lifelong friends. Betty loved most being mother to daughter, Linda, and grandmother to three granddaughters and never failed to tell them all how proud they made her. When Linda started competing in horse shows, Betty was too nervous to watch but wanted to be involved, so volunteered as a dressage scorer for many years. A brilliant wordsmith, Betty was rarely seen without a crossword puzzle in her hand. Her true passion was TV game shows; she had no rival in playing Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. A devout Episcopalian, she served on Altar Guilds, most recently at St. Mark's Episcopal Church downtown. Her generosity of spirit and brilliant smile will be missed by all who were blessed to know her. She is survived by sisters Ann Coleman of San Antonio, Texas, and Frances Smith of Bryan, Texas, daughter, Linda Zimmerhanzel of San Antonio, and granddaughters, Cristina O'Donnell of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Kathryn Zimmerhanzel of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Kelly Zimmerhanzel of Chicopee, MA. Memorial service will take place April 12, 2019 at 11 am at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 315 E Pecan, San Antonio, TX 78205. Donations can be made in her name to Kindred Hospice, San Marcos, TX.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 24, 2019