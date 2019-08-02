|
December 19, 1956 - July 30, 2019
Elizabeth Jean Dow Stanley went to be with the Lord at the age of 62 after battling breast cancer. She was born in Tegucigalpa, Honduras to Jean Isabel (Burgess) Dow and John Robert Dow. Her parents precede her in death. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her husband of 42 years, Gregg Stanley; their five children, Veronica Webster and husband Jesse, Jonathan Stanley and wife Noelle, Rebecca Stanley, Allison Bargo and husband Kristopher, and Electra Stanley; sisters Esther Misner and Ellen Wolff and brother David Dow; and extended family.
Elizabeth graduated from UTSA with a degree in Chemistry, worked at Pfizer Inc. as a food science technologist for 20 years, then co-owned and operated RexReport, a real estate report of monthly foreclosures, for 18 years. She loved animals, Agatha Christie mystery novels, Mexican food, spending time with family and studying her Bible. She cared for her mother for many years.
Her legacy is the numerous lives she impacted with her strong spirit, generosity and her love for God.
Memorial Services will begin Saturday, August 10th at 1:00PM at First Assembly of God on
West Ave.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2019