Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Keeffe, age 90, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on December 20, 1929 in D'Hanis, Texas to Arnold John and Marie Carle Finger. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she lived her adult life in San Antonio, but was very fond of her hometown and many relatives in D'Hanis, Texas. A devout Catholic, she was an active member of Holy Rosary and Saint Matthews parishes during her life. Betty especially enjoyed following sports and was an accomplished tennis player, participating in many USTA leagues and the Senior Olympics. The camaraderie with her teammates was as important as the competition itself. She and her husband Joe's life-long passion was taking care of their ranch and cattle. She particularly enjoyed hunting with family and friends at the ranch. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph E. Keeffe; sister, Mary Ann Rock; and brother, Jack Finger. Betty is survived by her son, Mike Keeffe (Lori); daughters, Linda Trojan (Larry), and Kathy Kliewer; 7 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; as well as her brother, David Finger (Joyce) and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

ROSARY

THURSDAY

SEPTEMBER 3, 2020

11:30 A.M.

PORTER LORING

NORTH CHAPEL

2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST

FUNERAL SERVICE

TO FOLLOW AT 12:00 A.M.

PORTER LORING

NORTH CHAPEL

The family would like to recognize and thank the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word as well as the devoted and caring staff of the Retirement Village at Incarnate Word for all of their help and support throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Retirement Fund for the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, 4503 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas 78209 or The Joe and Betty Keeffe Scholarship Fund at Central Catholic High School, 1403 North St. Mary's Street, San Antonio, Texas 78215. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with