Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Porter Loring North Chapel
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
Porter Loring North Chapel
Elizabeth Laure FitzSimons "Betty" Arnaud


1930 - 2020
Elizabeth Laure FitzSimons "Betty" Arnaud Obituary

Elizabeth Laure FitzSimons Arnaud "Betty", 89, of San Antonio Texas passed away January 12, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was born to the late Francis James FitzSimons and Laure Bouvier FitzSimons of Covington, Louisiana on August 19, 1930. Betty was preceded in death by her husband LTC John Felix Arnaud, Jr. (retired) of San Antonio, daughter Lisa Arnaud Enrico of San Antonio, and great grandson Ethan Esteban Eckel of Syracuse, New York. She is survived by daughters Cynthia (Cyndi) Arnaud McDonald (Steve) of Emory, TX; Margaret (Peggy) Arnaud Deming (Darrell) of San Antonio; son-in-law Leoncio (Rick) Enrico III (Lisa) of San Antonio; son John Philip Arnaud of New Orleans, Louisiana; daughters Teresa Arnaud Dendy of Columbus, Ohio; and Catherine Arnaud Davis (Brent) of Tyler, Texas; and eight grandchildren.

Betty grew up in Covington, Louisiana one of five children. She graduated from LSU in 1953 and worked briefly for the Louisiana Welfare Department until her marriage to John F. Arnaud on July 2, 1955. That began her career as a supportive military wife, involving much travel both domestic and abroad. Her passions were spending time with family, neighbors, and friends, travel, genealogy research, supporting the National Champion LSU Tigers, and sharing colorful stories. She was a founding member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and worked with many Catholic organizations.

The family is grateful for the excellent care Betty received at Brookdale Medical Center Kingsley and Generations Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .

ROSARY

MONDAY, JANUARY 27, 2020

7:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL

CHAPEL SERVICE

TUESDAY,

JANUARY 28, 2020

9:30 A.M.

PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL

Interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020
