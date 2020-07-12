Elizabeth-Louise Foster Davis of Universal City, Texas passed-away on April 14, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. Elizabeth was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on January 22, 1934, to Francis H. Foster and Daphne Mundon Foster. She attended schools in Honolulu, Hawaii and graduated from Molokai, Hawaii Senior High School in 1952. Elizabeth was proud of her Hawaiian heritage, and she loved Texas and was a Dallas Cowboy and Texas Long horn fan. She and her husband, Paul had many great adventures in there 62 years together. Elizabeth was cherished by her Ohana and was our heart and soul. She was a mother of six children, ten grandchildren and 14 great-granchildren, which she loved deeply and without conditions. Elizabeth was a beautiful person who was loved deeply. Aloha dear one.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Daphne Mundon Foster and Francis H. Foster; daughter, Kathleen Kapahuilima Kalanihuia; son, Daniel Kaukea Kalanihuia.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 62 years, Paul H. Davis of Universal City, Texas; sister, Frances Kaai of Molokia, Hawaii; son, Alika Paioa Kalanihuia (Janice) of Molokai, Hawaii; daughter, Leleo Kalanihuia Meyer (Walter) of Marion, Texas; daughter, Patricia Uilani Davis Caldwell of Alcoa, Tennessee; daughter, Maureen Louise Lahela Davis Huitt (Roy Lee) of Porter, Texas; grandchildren, Jessica Nohealani Keoahu Kalanihuia (Ronnie) of Molokai. Hawaii, Elizabeth Lukia Kalanihuia Meyer Rich (Brandon) of Austin, Texas, Callie Konoake Rickards (Joshua), Maryville, Tennessee, Ashley Lahela Fiesenhahn (Barron) of New Braunfels, Texas, John Daniel Kaukea Kalanihuia Meyer, Austin, Texas, Noa Paul Kahaleaukoa (Maire) of Molokai, Hawaii, Joshua Paul Kapahuilima Huitt (Nicole) of Porter, Texas, Cailtlin Caldwell of San Antonio, Texas, Patrick Kaukea Caldwell (Harleigh) of Alcoa, Tennessee, Caz Rickards of Seguin, Texas. Great-Grandchildren, Brady, Alika, Payton, Harper, Ryan, Ella, Eha, Ayla, Gavin, Kilia, Naiwa, Blake, Daniel, and Kai and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service for Elizabeth will be held at Schertz Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:00AM with a private Graveside Service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.