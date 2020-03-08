|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Louise Large passed away at the age of 95 in San Antonio, Texas. Betty was born March 1, 1925 in Excelsior, Minnesota to Frank and Elsie Marboe. She served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. Betty was dedicated to serving the community throughout her life. Her volunteer work included Blue Bird Auxiliaries at Methodist Hospitals, in which she was inducted as a Life Member; the , with grateful recognition of her service; the Mended Hearts medical non-profit, and Windcrest Women's Club. Betty was a parishioner of the Windcrest United Methodist Church for over twenty years. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Oscar Large; her son, Russell Large, and her brother, Russell Marboe. Betty is survived by her daughter, Linda Large; her daughter-in-law, Priscilla Large; her grandchildren, Tara Hollar Martinez, Daniel Large, and Michael Large; her
great-grandchildren, Audrey Hollar, Dustin Hollar, Alexis Feack, and great-grandson-in-law Bryan Feack; and her great-great-grandchild, Amelia Feack. Betty was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her strength, humor, and heart will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the .
Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2020