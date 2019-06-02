|
7 NOVEMBER 1931 - 19 MAY 2019
ELIZABETH LOUISE (MEYNE) PETRI passed to her eternal reward on 19 MAY 2019 in SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS. She was born on 7 NOVEMBER 1931 in BRYAN, TEXAS, the daughter of Margaret Louise (Gorzycki) and Herman Ferdinand Meyne.
She attended Hawthorne Junior High School and St. Mary's School in San Antonio.
She married the late Charles Albert Petri, owner of Super Serve on Oblate Drive, in 1952, and together they raised seven children, sending them all to Catholic schools through high school. She was devoted to the church and was a faithful parishioner of Blessed Sacrament for over 50 years. In addition to raising her family, she kept in close contact with friends from her school days. Elizabeth, or "Poppy" as she was known, was multitalented. She sewed and quilted as an avocation, had a gardener's green thumb, snapped stunning photographs, was a gifted pianist, and spent countless hours honing her culinary skills, cooking and baking delicious meals and desserts for her family. She enjoyed traveling, playing dominoes, and watching the Spurs. She is survived by her children, Charles Petri, Jr., Joan Stone, Marianne Petri, Tom Petri (Anna), Joe Petri (Dennis Jarosh), James Petri, Cathy Darilek (Ron), grandchildren Belinda Jordan (Dave), Matthew Petri, Christine Powell (Clay), Ryan Darilek (Karen), and Alyssa Garza (Luis), and numerous great- grandchildren.
Private services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VITAS Community Connection, at 8401 Datapoint Drive, Suite 300, San Antonio, TX 78229, with subject "In Memory of Elizabeth Petri", or online at www.vitascommunity
connection.org.
Published in Express-News on June 2, 2019