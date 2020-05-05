ELIZABETH MARY NUGENT
1937 - 2020
Sister Elizabeth Mary Nugent, age 83, entered into eternal life on May 2, 2020, at The Village at Incarnate Word, San Antonio, Texas.She was born in Kilskyre, Co. Meath, Ireland, on August 5, 1937, to John and Mary Julia (Connell) Nugent.Sister Elizabeth entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in 1952, professing her final vows in 1961. Sister Elizabeth served in the Congregation's educational ministry in Illinois, Louisiana, and Texas.Sister Elizabeth is survived, and dearly missed by her sister, Sr. Pauline Nugent, C.C.V.I., relatives and friends in the U.S., Ireland and by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word.Private services will be held at the Village at Incarnate Word. Interment in the Convent Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, 4503 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas 78209.Arrangements by:


Published in Express-News on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
the Village at Incarnate Word
