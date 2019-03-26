Home

Elizabeth Nebgen Ottmers

Elizabeth Nebgen Ottmers Obituary
September 26, 1917 - March 22, 2019
On March 22, 2019, Elizabeth Nebgen Ottmers joined her Lord and Savior, her husband Werner Felix Ottmers, and many friends and family when she left this earth.

She was born September 26, 1917, in Fredericksburg, Texas. Her parents, Felix and Theresa (Vogel) Nebgen settled in Stonewall, Texas. Along with their parents, her siblings Paula Franz, Alois Nebgen and Gilbert Nebgen preceded her in death.
She is survived by her son, Wilburn and wife Roberta (Hahn) Ottmers, and her daughter Beatrice (Ottmers) and husband Frank Korenek. She leaves behind 4 grand- children Debbie Korenek, Stephen Ottmers, Jeffrey Ottmers, and Heather (Ottmers) Caddell. In addition she had 9 beautiful great grandchildren Alisha Slusher, Shane Black (deceased), Stryker Black, Ashley Ottmers, Zachary Ottmers, Austin Ottmers, Avery Ottmers, Ellis Caddell, and Brynlee Caddell.

Visitation and Divine Mercy Rosary will be on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. prior to Funeral mass that will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church (7955 Real Road, Martinez, TX 78263).

Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (17501 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78266).
Published in Express-News on Mar. 26, 2019
