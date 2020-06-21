Elizabeth Pompa Garza, Ph.D., loving mother and grandmother, devoted over 48 years of her life to ensuring that all Texas children live a life of possibilities and opportunities through a quality education.

She is survived by her beloved sons, Jose (Kate) Pompa Garza and Julian Alejandro Garza; grandchildren, Martin and Sofía; siblings, Delia Pompa Saenz, Toni Pompa Rodriguez, Mary Ann Pompa, Saul Pompa, Jr., Michael Pompa, David Pompa, and Melissa Pompa de la Cruz.

She earned degrees from OLLU, UTSA, and UT Austin. She began her career as a kindergarten teacher and served in various leadership positions in the Edgewood ISD, including Superintendent.

Additionally, she held positions at AVANCE, Laredo Community College, Intercultural Development Research Association, The Texas Education Agency, and the University of Texas at Austin. Her most recent position was as Director, overseeing the Center for Student Information, until her retirement in 2018.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic funeral services will be held privately.

