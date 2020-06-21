ELIZABETH POMPA GARZA
Elizabeth Pompa Garza, Ph.D., loving mother and grandmother, devoted over 48 years of her life to ensuring that all Texas children live a life of possibilities and opportunities through a quality education.

She is survived by her beloved sons, Jose (Kate) Pompa Garza and Julian Alejandro Garza; grandchildren, Martin and Sofía; siblings, Delia Pompa Saenz, Toni Pompa Rodriguez, Mary Ann Pompa, Saul Pompa, Jr., Michael Pompa, David Pompa, and Melissa Pompa de la Cruz.

She earned degrees from OLLU, UTSA, and UT Austin. She began her career as a kindergarten teacher and served in various leadership positions in the Edgewood ISD, including Superintendent.

Additionally, she held positions at AVANCE, Laredo Community College, Intercultural Development Research Association, The Texas Education Agency, and the University of Texas at Austin. Her most recent position was as Director, overseeing the Center for Student Information, until her retirement in 2018.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic funeral services will be held privately.

For those unable to attend the funeral services, condolences may be sent to the Pompa Garza family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
Our condolences to her family. Elizabeth and I were classmates from Jr. High through high school. As adults we both worked in the educational system. My family and friends thoroughly enjoyed her company at my home for many years on New Years Eve where she had to have her bowl of menudo to start the new year! I will miss my friend. Rest In Peace Liz. Love you, Olga & Frank
Olga M Hernandez
Friend
