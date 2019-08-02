Home

Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
"Life has been good to me and I pray even if it's just for a moment, that I have touched the hearts of those I have come in contact with during my time here."

If you ever got the pleasure she could keep you in her office for hours talking. It really was free therapy for many. When she took over Bobby J's she became like a second mother & friend to her employees and created an environment like no other. Beth's true passion though wasn't Bobby J's; it was her children (Jay & Chris) and animal rescue.

Beth was one of the most kind and generous people you could ever come across. She was not only kind but chose to see the good in every single person even those not so good. She truly had a unique outlook on life; she believed rules were boring and desert was to be eaten first!

She never wanted to be mourned, she wanted to be celebrated so be happy for her as she is now in a place full of laughter, peace, loved ones and fluffies.

Memorial service 7 pm Monday, August 5, 2019 at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2019
