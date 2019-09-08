|
1931 - 2019
Elizabeth (Beth) McLaurin Timms passed away after a long illness, September 1, at home at the Longhorn Village retirement community in Austin Texas. Beth was born in San Augustine, Texas on September 20, 1931, the youngest of four children of Thomas Hugh and Lois Sutton McLaurin.
She graduated from Canton, Texas high school in 1948, attended North Texas State University from 1948-1951 and received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Houston in 1966. While attending night school at The University of Houston she managed a systems development project at the Houston Water department, automating their customer service system. It was during this time period that she met her husband, Jim. They were married in Houston, October of 1965 and moved to San Antonio in 1967, living there until 2010, except for 6 years spent on Padre Island in Corpus Christi. The couple moved to the Longhorn Village retirement community in Austin in 2010.
After moving to San Antonio, Beth continued her work as a computer analyst at Southwest Research. Later, she received her M.B.A. from The University of Texas at San Antonio, becoming a Certified Public Accountant, practicing as a sole practitioner.
Beth was a devoted wife, mother and friend with a sharp intellect and a ready smile. She loved her family, traveling, playing bridge and being an engaged member of the community. She became actively involved with a number of volunteer organizations.
She was active in the San Antonio League of Women Voters becoming their First Vice President then their President. At different times during her stay in San Antonio Beth was the Treasure and board member of the Women's Committee-San Antonio Symphony, San Antonio Opera guild, the Women's Credit Union and the Assistance League of San Antonio. She was also a member of the Conservation Society and an active participant in the Presbyterian Church.
Beth is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Alexander James (AJ) McLaurin of Houston Texas. She is survived by her husband, Jim, son Jim lll, daughter-in-law Nicole Beasley Timms, two grand- children, Georgia and Jim lV, of Austin Texas and two sisters, Anna Dale Nagy of San Diego, Ca., Virginia Mackey of Danville, Ca. and numerous nieces and nephews.
This lovely woman will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
The family wishes to thank the Skilled Nursing staff of Longhorn village for their compassion and excellent care Beth received over a long illness.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to contribute in memory of Beth may do so to the Longhorn Village Foundation, 12501 Longhorn Pkwy, Austin, Texas 78732 or the Assistance League of San Antonio, P. O Box 13130, San Antonio Texas 78213.
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis - (512) 263-1511.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019