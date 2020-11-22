Elizabeth "Bettye" West was born in San Antonio, Texas December 18, 1930. She passed away November 11, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband William West and her son Doug Dietz, her sister Dorothy Gass and brothers H.D Ames and Edgar Ames. She is survived by her son Ed Dietz and numerous nephews and nieces. She was an active member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church where she worshipped with many dear friends. She was a member of the Altar Society, St. Vincent De Paul Society and the VIP seniors group from Blessed Sacrament. Services will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 10:00 AM at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 600 Oblate Dr. San Antonio, Texas. If you would like to watch the service online at time of event, please email shelly@shellyjohnson.com for link.