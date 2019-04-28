Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Ella Leyendecker
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church
October 24, 1937 - April 20, 2019
Ella Leyendecker passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019 at the age of 81 in San Antonio, TX. She was born on October 24, 1937 in San Antonio, TX to Andres Avelino and Aurora Villarreal. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Clifford R. Leyendecker Jr.; brother Jesse Villarreal and sisters Lydia Medina and Lupe Campos. She is survived by her loving children Jesse Leyendecker, Ray Leyendecker (Robin), Lily Leyendecker, Robert Leyendecker; grandchildren Bryan, Cyerra, Juels, Autumn, Ashley, Shelby, Matthew, Christian, Emily, Hudson, Andrew; brother Santos Villarreal and other loving family members and friends.
Ella was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. A woman of deep faith, she taught her children and grandchildren to love God and one another. An incredibly strong woman who was able to achieve so much. Through it all she remained the same humble person she has always been. She was our beautiful angel here on earth and there is no doubt there is a special place in Heaven for her. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 5pm-8pm with Rosary beginning at 6pm at Sunset Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held the next day, Wed., May 1, 2019 at 10am at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church interment Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019
