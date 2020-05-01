ELLA M. DONDERO HONEYCUTT
Ella Mae Honeycutt, age 90 passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at home.She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard and sister, Geraldeane Haslocker, of Lytle, TX and her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was born in Stockdale, TX and graduated from Poteet High School in 1947. She was active in both enturn First Baptist Church in San Antonio and Alamo City Church. The family will have a private graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family suggest that memorial contributions be made to your favorite organization or to American Bible Society.


Published in Express-News on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
