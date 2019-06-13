|
December 21, 1940 - June 10, 2019
Ellen K. McDonald Shelton passed away and went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ June 10th, 2019. She was born in Battiest, OK on December 21, 1940.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Norman Shelton, her parents and siblings, brother in law and sister in law, Allen and Betty Shelton.
Ellen is survived by her loving children, Lane Shelton and wife Marcia, Jeff Shelton and wife Sandra, Lisa Shelton Francis and husband Billy. Grandchildren Jennifer Shelton Biela and husband Shaun, Dianna Shelton Heiner and husband Dayle, Matthew and Philip Shelton, Rowdy Francis and wife Rachel, Evan and Emma Francis; Great grandchildren Alyssa and Zane Biela, Ty Heiner and Finn Francis. Also, nieces Lori Shelton McCormick and Nancy Shelton Miller.
Viewing Sunday, June 16th from 2:00 - 4:00 PM Schertz Funeral Home. Services will begin at 4:00 P.M. immediately following the viewing. Interment will be Monday, June 17th at 11:00 AM at Ft. Sam Houston Pavilion 1. A vehicle procession will depart Schertz Funeral Home at 10:15 AM.
In lieu of flowers:
www.gideons.org
The Gideons International
PO Box 140800
Nashville, TN 37214
Published in Express-News on June 13, 2019