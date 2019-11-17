Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Madison Square Presbyterian Church
319 Camden
View Map
Ellen McKnight Werckle


1922 - 2019
Ellen McKnight Werckle Obituary

Ellen McKnight Werckle 97 years of age of San Antonio passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019.

She was born February 12, 1922 in Gonzales, Texas to Coke D. and Elmira (Jakel) McKnight. Mrs. Werckle is preceded in death by her husband, George Werckle, Sr. and her son, George Werckle, Jr. She is survived by her children, son Anthony Werckle (Doris), daughter Barbara Wardwell (Ray); grandsons Matthew (Lori), Mark (Grace), John Paul (Shae) Werckle and William (Andrea) Wardwell, Pamela O'Hara; great-grandchildren, John Patrick, Mallori, Tess, Christina, Lauren, Ben and Brock Werckle, Stetson Lee Roane, Georgia Wardwell; great-great-granddaughter, Spencer Roane; her sister, Esther Schweppe and many nieces and nephews.

We love you, Mawk, and will always remember the great example you set as daughter, wife, mother grandmother and great-grandmother. Ellen was

a member of Madison Square Presbyterian Church for 79 years.

SERVICES

The Memorial Service will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Madison Square Presbyterian Church, 319 Camden. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to a . You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com. Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Nov. 17, 2019
