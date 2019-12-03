|
Elliott Z. Cohen passed away December 1, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Elliott was born in Birmingham, Alabama but moved to Houston, Texas with his family as a small child, where he lived until graduation from high school. He then attended the University of Texas at Austin, graduating in 1954 with a degree in Business Administration. During his college experience he earned high scholastic honors and several campus activity honors. Shortly after his marriage to Harriet Fish in 1954, Elliott served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Webb AFB in Big Spring, Texas from 1954 to 1956. After fulfilling his military obligation, Elliott and Harriet lived in Austin, Texas, where their two sons, Bob and Alan were born. In 1960 they moved to San Antonio to open a new business, The Woman's Shop, Inc. Elliott and Harriet were married 53 years before her death in September 2007. Elliott spent most of his working years in retailing. His career began in 1956 in Austin as a department manager in a family business. From 1960 through 1984 he was co-owner of The Woman's Shop, Inc., which grew into a regional chain of stores until the sale of the business in 1984 to a national corporation. Following the sale of the company, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Frost Brothers, Inc. until that company was sold. From 1986 to 2012 he worked as a consultant to managers and owners of a wide variety of retail, wholesale, manufacturing and service companies. In addition to his work as a consultant, from 1989 until 2001 Elliott also held the position of Executive Director of Las Casas Foundation and was actively involved in the restoration of the Majestic and Charlene McCombs Empire theaters in downtown San Antonio. Elliott was very active over the years in the San Antonio Jewish community having served as president of Temple Beth-El and president of Golden Manor Jewish Home for the Aged, as well as participating in numerous other committees and organizations. His civic activities in the wider San Antonio community included service on several boards and organizations. Elliott was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet; his daughter-in-law, Brooke Hale Cohen; his brother, Dr. Irvin Cohen of Savannah, Georgia; and his sister, Shirley Fleischmann Schryver of Seattle, Washington. He is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law, Bob and Pam Cohen, and Alan Cohen; grandchildren, Audrey, Matthew, Emily, Hank and Benji. He is also survived by his loving companion of his later years, Elsa Barshop; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Beverly Fish of Houston, Texas; and many nieces and nephews. Following a private burial, a memorial service will be conducted on December 4, 2019, at Temple Beth-El, 211 Belknap, San Antonio, Texas at 2:00pm.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 3, 2019