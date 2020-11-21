Ellis Miles Wilson, Jr., age 92, was peacefully welcomed into the presence of Jesus on November 14, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by his son Ellis Miles Wilson III (Carolyn), his daughter Sally Wilson Vick (Ken) and daughter in law Julie Nixon Wilson as well as his grandchildren, Katie Rogers (Will), Whitney Fleming (Scott), Leah Bull (Jonathan), Wilson Vick (Kristen), Beau Wilson (fiancé Jessica) and Juliana Wilson; twelve great grandchildren and brother Ricks Wilson (Barbara); his niece, Ann Wilson; and his nephew, Ricks Wilson, Jr (Cheryl).

Ellis is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Sarah Burk Wilson; son, Burk Ricks Wilson; and his parents, Leah Ricks Wilson and Ellis M. Wilson, Sr.

Ellis was born on November 7, 1928 in San Antonio, Texas and spent the entirety of his life as a proud San Antonio resident. He was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and Southern Methodist University. He was a member of Alamo Heights United Methodist Church and involved in his family business, Wilson Companies, Inc., all of his life.

His life impacted many. As a friend- he was loyal to his core. As a businessman- savvy, full of integrity, and respected by many. As a father- beaming with pride, affection, and unconditional love for his kids. As a husband- the most selfless helpmate and adventure-seeker with Sarah. As a believer in Christ- rooted in the hope of Jesus in the midst of the highs and lows of life with a heart steadied by gratitude.

As a grandfather- our beloved Big Daddy and the rock of our family.

The family is grateful for the love and care provided by Gloria Gomez, Maria Pichon, and Doris Warrior. We are also grateful for the wonderful medical care given by Dr. Mark Thornton for many years.

A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 8111 North Stadium Dr., Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77054 and Mays Cancer Center, Office of Institutional Advancement, MC 7835, 7703 Floyd Curl Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78229.

