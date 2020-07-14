Ellouise Caraway Henry, age 94 of Seguin, Texas passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Ellouise was born on May 18, 1926, near Nixon, Texas, to Floy (Humble) and E. O. Caraway. She married Claude Scott Henry of Nixon on May 18, 1945. They celebrated 61 years of marriage until his passing on October 20, 2006. Ellouise was raised near Nixon and graduated from Nixon High School.

After marrying, along with being a full-time housewife, she worked at various jobs outside of the home. She enjoyed crafting, antiquing, and gardening. For family and friends, she was especially known as being a good listener to everyone's troubles. When no one else would seem to listen or care, we could always go to Ellouise to lay our problems down.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Claude Scott Henry, her parents, and her daughter-in-law, Sylvia Henry.

Survivors include her sons, Dr. Samuel Henry and wife Beth of Seguin, Dwight Henry and wife Mary Ann of Moulton; grandchildren, Christopher Henry, Gail (Jeff) Schievelbein, Dr. Melanie (Bob) Cowan, April (Bob) Simper and Damon Billimek; great grandchildren, Ali and Luke Schievelbein, Cami and Claire Cowan, and Nick and Jake Simper; sister, Vivian Ehlinger of San Antonio; brother, Kelly Caraway of Nixon; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

Friday, July 17, 202010:00amNixon CemeteryNixon, Texas

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nixon Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 427, Nixon, Texas, 78140 or the charity of one's choice.

Chaplain Jeremy Roy will officiate. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required to attend.

