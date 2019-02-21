Home

Elma Sanchez Rosas

Elma Sanchez Rosas Obituary
October 8, 1939 - February 18, 2019
Elma Sanchez Rosas went to be with the Lord on February 18, 2019. She was born in Taft, Texas on October 8, 1939 to Blas and Eloisa Sanchez.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Eloisa P. and JD Stone; father, Blas Sanchez; brother, Gilbert Sanchez; sister in law, Mary A. Sanchez; ex-husband, David T. Rosas; and nephew, Mark A. Sanchez.


She is survived and missed by her children, Annette Rosas (Johnny), and David R. Rosas; grandchildren, Anissa N Solis (Josh), Katharina L. Rosas, John Michael (Lizz) Perez and Linda Perez; greatgrandchildren, Analiese, Isadora, Maya, Isella, Joanie, and Michaelangelo; sister, Sandi Dare of San Diego, California; nephew, Michael J. Sanchez (Sylvia), and niece, Patricia E. DeFee (Michael).
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Ms. Rosas homecare provider, Pat Prince, and Caitlyn and Mirna of New Century Hospice.
A visitation will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at Alamo Brooks Cremations, Plus, 3706 S WW White Road, San Antonio, TX 78222. A rosary and funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Services and care under the direction of Alamo Brooks Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 21, 2019
