Elmer Clinton Freed, age 97, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Elmer was born on February 18, 1922 in Lewiston, ID, to parents, Charles Freed and Anna Anderson Freed. After high school he relocated to Seattle and entered the Navy in 1942 and served in WWII in the Pacific. After the war he moved to New Orleans and attended and graduated from Tulane University. He then went on to work for the New Orleans Public Service (now Entergy Services) and retired after 46 years. He was an accomplished pianist. A devoted Christian and sang in the choirs and spent his time volunteering for various children's organizations. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Anita Freed; son-in-law, John Guillott; grandson, Robert Guillott; granddaughter, Jane Guillott; brother, Harold Freed; and sister, Lillian Krebial. Elmer is survived by his wife Loris Gaye Freed; daughter, Jill Freed Guillott; goddaughter, Alice Ledet (Barry); step-daughter, Leslie Shafer; sister-in-law, Tina Freed; 5 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICESATURDAY, JANUARY 11, 202010:30 A.M.SAN PEDRO PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Published in Express-News on Jan. 9, 2020