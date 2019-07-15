|
|
August 18, 1934 - July 5, 2019
Eloisa Gonzales was born August 18, 1934 in Temple, Texas. Eloisa Gonzales went to be with Lord on July 5, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Eloisa leaves behind 8 beloved children Linda, Jamie, Norma Jean, John Albert, Angel, Betty Jean, Larry and Cathy. She leaves behind 25 grand- children, great grandchildren and other loving family members & longtime companion Alberto Perez.
Services will be on Tuesday, July 16th, 2019, visitation will be from 8am to 11Am with a 9am Chapel Service at ME Rodriguez Funeral Home on 511 Guadalupe St. San Antonio, TX 78207. A Graveside Service will follow at 12pm at San Fernando Cemetery 2.
Published in Express-News on July 15, 2019