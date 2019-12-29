|
|
Eloise Fisher Creek, 91, passed away early December 26th peacefully and in her sleep. Born in San Saba, Texas, on October 1, 1928, she was the youngest of nine children by Joseph Ira and Lillian Willis Moseley (Sevier) and spent most of her youth in Sheridan. She traveled to California and New York to live with sisters during tough times and eventually arrived in San Antonio to work as a telephone operator, saving money for flying lessons. At 17, she eloped with King Fisher and raised and bred quarter horses, invested in land, adopted four children, managed three cab companies after King died, and volunteered at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, where she was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010. She was an active member of the Shenandoah Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by all of her siblings, husbands King M. Fisher and Ray Creek, and one son.
She is survived by her children Judy Edmondson, John Fisher, and Freeman Fisher; many nephews and nieces; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation is Monday, 6-8 p.m. at Mission Park North; funeral services will be held 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019