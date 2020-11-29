Eloise M. Garcia age 84 fell asleep in death November 14,2020 in San Antonio Texas. Eloise, affectionately called "Tia" was the last surviving sister of Estella Ortiz, Erminia Lopez, Eva Berain, and Erlinda Limon.

Eloise was preceded in death by her husband Victor S. Garcia and eldest son Hyman Garcia.

She is survived by her grandson Christopher Garcia; daughter Rose Anne Hernández (Jose), niece Julia, nephew Jose Jr.; son John P. Garcia and niece Victoria Nealy. She will be greatly missed. RIP "I have hope toward God...there is going to be a resurrection of both the righteous and the unrighteous" Acts 24:15