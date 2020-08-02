1/1
Eloise McCoy Dietzmann
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eloise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Eloise McCoy Dietzmann was born March 17, 1922 and was with God in heaven July 23, 2020 at the age of 98. To all who knew her, she was the epitome of graciousness, joy, unconditional love and had a close relationship with God throughout her life. She enjoyed the family gatherings, trips to Ruidoso, New Mexico and Canyon Lake. She was very competitive, loved games and playing cards. Eloise worked for many years at Madison Square Presbyterian Church doing jobs such as financial manager and assistant to the pastor and was involved in her later years at Covenant Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her children, Janelle Dietzmann Allan, Ron Dietzmann and wife Jan, Le Anne Galloway and husband, Richard and Don Dietzmann and wife Susan, 6 grandchildren and 2 1/2 great grandchildren and various other family members. A memorial service will be held on August 6 in the chapel at Porter Loring on McCullough with limited seating. Memorials can be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church or Habitat for Humanity. By visiting the Porter Loring website, a live stream of Eloise's services will be available on Thursday, August 6, at 10:00 a.m. for the Graveside Service and 12:30 p.m. for the Memorial Service.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Service
12:30 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Interment
10:00 AM
Hermans Sons Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 31, 2020
Eloise was such a special woman. She was one of my very favorite relatives and I always looked forward to her lovely letters. I am so sorry for her passing and I offer all of you my condolences in your grief. Wish all of us cousins would have kept more in touch through the years. What a blessing to have had such a mother.
Terri Johnston
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved