Eloise McCoy Dietzmann was born March 17, 1922 and was with God in heaven July 23, 2020 at the age of 98. To all who knew her, she was the epitome of graciousness, joy, unconditional love and had a close relationship with God throughout her life. She enjoyed the family gatherings, trips to Ruidoso, New Mexico and Canyon Lake. She was very competitive, loved games and playing cards. Eloise worked for many years at Madison Square Presbyterian Church doing jobs such as financial manager and assistant to the pastor and was involved in her later years at Covenant Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her children, Janelle Dietzmann Allan, Ron Dietzmann and wife Jan, Le Anne Galloway and husband, Richard and Don Dietzmann and wife Susan, 6 grandchildren and 2 1/2 great grandchildren and various other family members. A memorial service will be held on August 6 in the chapel at Porter Loring on McCullough with limited seating. Memorials can be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church or Habitat for Humanity. By visiting the Porter Loring website, a live stream of Eloise's services will be available on Thursday, August 6, at 10:00 a.m. for the Graveside Service and 12:30 p.m. for the Memorial Service.

