Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Eloise R. Zaragoza


1946 - 2019
March 6, 1946 - September 16, 2019
Eloise R. Zaragoza, born March 6, 1946, entered into eternal rest on September 16, 2019 at the age of 73. She was born in San Antonio, TX to Joel and Dolores Rendon. Growing up, she would spend summers working in Michigan, picking cherries, strawberries, and tomatoes. She would say that it was hard work, but she made many great memories. In September of 1970 she married Edmundo M. Zaragoza, and together they had four daughters. Edmundo and Eloise built their marriage on faith and devotion to the church. Sharing their strength, values, and commitment to family with many through Marriage Encounter, where they counseled and shared with couples, creating blessed memories by helping others. Eloise was the epitome of a loving and supportive wife and mother throughout all her years. She worked for Southwestern Bell for 30 years, where she met many lifelong friends and made wonderful memories. Eloise was a vibrant woman that loved life. She loved her family and loved being a member of the St. Lawrence Church community. She loved to have fun and enjoyed playing bingo with her family and friends. Eloise loved to sing and dance. She had a beautiful voice and enjoyed sharing it with others. Eloise was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Diana Rodríguez. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Edmundo, her daughters: Elisa Zaragoza-García (Reggie), Yvette Duarte (Richard), Veronica Zaragoza (Mario), and Dolores Zaragoza, grandchildren: Dominique, Matthew, Valencia, Nathaniel, and Alejandra, sisters: Josie Rodríguez, Jeanette Rendon, brother Gilbert Rendon, as well as beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Eloise was an angel on earth and now she is an angel in heaven.

Visitation will begin on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.

Published in Express-News on Sept. 18, 2019
