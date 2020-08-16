Eloise Yantis Stoker passed away on August 9, 2020. Eloise was born in San Antonio, Texas on January 10, 1935 to Thomas and Mary "Recia" Yantis.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Roy Yantis. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jim Stoker, by her two children Teresa and Mark Stoker, daughter-in-law Kim Stoker, grandchildren Forrest and Colton Stoker, sister-in-law JoAnn Yantis, Cousin Nancy Smith and numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews.

She attended Brackenridge High School in San Antonio, received a B.S. in Art at The University of Texas at Austin in 1957, cum laude and a M.A. in Graphic Design from New Mexico Highlands University in 1962. She met her husband Jim at the University of Texas, and they married in 1957. She continued her post-graduate studies at the Print Studio, Pennsylvania State University during the summers of the mid-sixties.

From 1970-2005, Eloise was a professor in the Art Department at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio. She was the Chairperson, Division of Humanities and Fine Arts, from 1979-1985. She had a passion and love for teaching and for helping to improve the lives of others. She completed works in many different art forms, but her passion was working with clay and creating pottery and sculptures. Many of her plates and bowls included native Texas leaves which were pressed into the clay and burned off during firing leaving the outline and form of the leaf. Additionally, she used imprints from shells, and casts of animal footprints to press into the clay.

Eloise had a passion of Native American art and history and their love for the environment. She was instrumental in the development of the Native American Studies program and course in Native American Art History at UIW. She also traveled extensively across the United States, Canada and Siberia researching native culture and art.

She was a guest lecturer at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.

From her early days as a child, she had an appreciation of nature. She loved being outside and exploring nature. Being a native of San Antonio, the South Texas weather allowed her to feed her obsession with the outdoors. Whether it was hiking, camping, canoeing or exploring Texas State Parks, Big Bend National Park, New Mexico or her family's property on the Guadalupe River, Eloise was at home in the outdoors with nature. She could name most plants, trees and birds of the Texas Hill Country.

Jim Stoker, Eloise Yantis Stoker, Lee Carr, and Richard Carr founded the Sierra Club San Antonio Chapter in 1968. Also, in 1968, Jim and Eloise worked with Kirk and Carol Patterson and others in establishing the Rio Grande River as a National Wild and Scenic River. Eloise served as board chairperson for the Alamo Sierra Club and as a board member for the national Sierra Club. She also served as a board member of the San Antonio Art League and Museum. Eloise created the annual Collegiate Exhibits through the San Antonio Art League and Museum.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be ﻿made to the Nature Conservancy or a charity of your choosing.