Colonial Funeral Home
625 Kitty Hawk Road
Universal City, TX 78148
(210) 658-7037
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
14151 US-87
La Vernia, TX
View Map
Eloy Guzman Sr. Obituary

Eloy Guzman, Sr., age 80, passed away December 11, 2019. For 30 years, Eloy proudly served in the United States Army, retiring as a Sergeant Major. He continued to serve, as a Financial Analyst in the Defense Finance and Accounting Service at Ft. Benjamin Harrison, Indiana; as a member of the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery Memorial Service Detachment (MSD) and as member of the Brahan Masonic Lodge #226. Eloy was a proud Catholic and member of St. Ann's parish in La Vernia, Texas.

Eloy has been preceded in death by his parents, Lorenzo and Severina, and his brother, Luis.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Maria Avila (Rosalie) Guzman, his children, Eloy Jr., Patricia Ann and Diana Louise, 5 grandchildren, a great granddaughter, his brother Feliciano (Mary), sister Lucia, brother Mateo and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a viewing and Rosary service December 26, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 625 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, Texas. A funeral mass will be held December 27, 2019 at 11:30 am, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 14151 US-87, La Vernia, Texas. Burial will follow at the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, Texas. Please sign the guest book at www.colonialuniversal.com.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 22, 2019
