Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 226-7201
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Eloy H. Juarez


1956 - 2019
Eloy H. Juarez Obituary
01/31/1956 - 06/20/2019
Eloy H. Juarez, Jr. passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 63. He was born in Floresville, Texas on January 31, 1956 to his mother, Rosa Juarez, and his late father, Eloy Valdez Juarez. He served his country in the Army, followed by 40 years in the Civil Service with the Air Force.

He is preceded in death by his father; his mother-in-law, Gloria; and his sister, Melissa.

Eloy leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Diane Jaramillo Juarez; his daughter, Rose Lee; his sons, Jesse and Charles Lee; his mother; his eight brothers and sisters; his godchildren, Crystal, Jonathan, Joshua, Angelina, and Michael; his father-in-law, Valdemar Jaramillo; and his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who adored him.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 8 at Roy Akers Funeral Home - 515 N. Main Ave. 78205 - from 4 to 9 PM with a Rosary at 7 PM. A Procession will depart at 9:30 AM and arrive at St. Paul Catholic Church - 350 Sutton Dr. 78228 - for a Mass at 10 AM, followed by Burial at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery - 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd. 78209.
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019
