April 8, 2019
Eloy R. Lozano was called home to be with the Lord on April 8, 2019, at age 89,
dying peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
He was born on January 29, 1930, to Ester and Eulogio Lozano.
He attended Tech High School, where he met and married his high school sweet heart, Margaret Salas, sharing 64 years together. In his 5 years in the U.S. Navy he served as a torpedo gunner on the USS O'Bannon during the Korean War. Following his military service, Eloy worked as a cartographer at Ft. Sam Houston (30+ years), receiving top honors as the Employee of the Year for the DoD Mapping Agency.
Eloy is survived by his wife, Margaret, son, Jerry Lozano, daughters, Linda Hernandez (Blas), Sandy Millman Ramirez (Rolando), grand children, Alex, Lindsay, Tony, Jaclyn, Hannah, great grand daughter Jasmine, and siblings Roy Lozano, and Rosie Martinez.
Visitation will begin Tuesday, April 16 at 5:00pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00pm in The Angelus Chapel, 1119 N. St. Mary's St.
Funeral Mass will be offered Wednesday, April 17, at 9:00am at St. Paul Catholic Church, 350 Sutton Dr. Immediately following the mass, Eloy will be laid to rest with full military honors at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to www.theangelusfuneralhome.
com Arrangements by:
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019